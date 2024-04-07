Jonesboro Police Department Advises Residents to Prepare for Eclipse Visitors

With several visitors expected in our area, the Jonesboro Police Department advises residents to stock up on necessary items such as medications, groceries, water, and fuel. They also remind people to be patient with eclipse tourists and to drive safely during the event.

Arkansas State Police emphasize the importance of keeping traffic moving and recommend not stopping on the interstate to watch the eclipse.

Jonesboro Police Department Eclipse Visitors Stock Up Medications Groceries Water Fuel Patience Travel Driving Safety Traffic Tourists

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KJNBNews / 🏆 526. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jonesboro parks to receive an increased police presence as seasons changeJPD and the Parks and Rec Department are teaming up for the third straight year to increase patrols of parks as they become more busy.

Source: KJNBNews - 🏆 526. / 51 Read more »

3 dead, several injured in early morning shooting in Jonesboro, ArkansasPolice in Arkansas say at least three people were killed and several others injured in an early morning shooting. Officers found multiple gunshot victims when they arrived at the scene near Jonesboro's downtown area around 5 a.m. Sunday. Jonesboro police said in a Facebook post that one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

3 dead, several injured in early morning shooting in Jonesboro, ArkansasJONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — At least three people were killed and several others injured in an early morning shooting Sunday in Arkansas, police said. Officers

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

3 dead, several injured in early morning shooting in Jonesboro, ArkansasPolice in Arkansas say at least three people were killed and several others injured in an early morning shooting

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

3 dead, several injured in early morning shooting in Jonesboro, ArkansasPolice in Arkansas say at least three people were killed and several others injured in an early morning shooting

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Utah Department of Corrections discriminated against transgender inmate, Justice Department rulesAfter 3 decades spent in the sunny (and humid) South Florida media world, Jeff has traveled to across the country to partake in the delights of The Beehive State.

Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »