Johnson & Johnson to Acquire Shockwave Medical in $13 Billion Deal

Johnson & Johnson is acquiring Shockwave Medical , a company specializing in technology that helps open clogged arteries , in a $13 billion deal. Shockwave uses intravascular lithotripsy technology to crack calcium lesions in arteries and restore blood flow.

The deal has been approved by both companies' boards of directors.

Johnson & Johnson Shockwave Medical Heart Care Clogged Arteries Technology Intravascular Lithotripsy

