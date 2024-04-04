Joey Gallo's homer helps Nationals beat Pirates 5-3

Joey Gallo ended his season-opening drought with a homer and two other hits as the Washington Nationals beat the Pirates 5-3. Luis García Jr. tied a Nationals record with three doubles and scored twice.

CJ Abrams had two RBIs and Trevor Williams allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings. Kyle Finnegan collected his second save of the season.

