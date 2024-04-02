Joe Flaherty, SCTV and Freaks and Geeks Star, Dies at 82

He was introduced to later generations through memorable turns as a jeering heckler in “Happy Gilmore” and as an old-fashioned dad in “Freaks and Geeks.” Flaherty, who was born in Pittsburgh, spent seven years at The Second City in Chicago before moving north of the border to help establish the theater’s Toronto outpost.
He went on to star alongside John Candy and Catherine O’Hara in "SCTV,″ about a fictional TV station known as Second City Television that was stacked with buffoons in front of and behind the cameras. Flaherty’s characters included network boss Guy Caballero and the vampiric TV host Count Floyd. He won Emmys in 1982 and 1983 for his writing on “SCTV” and continued to work in TV and film for decades. Flaherty maintained deep ties to Toronto, serving as an artist-in-residence at Humber College. Joe Flaherty, best known for starring in the brilliant and influential sketch comedy series SCTV and as Harold Weir on Freaks and Geeks, has died. He was 82
