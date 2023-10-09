Jennifer Garner Says This Spray Is the 'Secret to Thinning Hair'

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We tend to think of celebrities as superheroes with the magical power to avoid aging and other real-world problems. But Hollywood has to deal with the same struggles as the rest of Us. (After all, stars — they’re just like Us.) One issue even A-listers can’t avoid is hair thinning.

America’s Sweetheart has the answer! Jennifer Garner joined celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel in an Instagram video back in April to announce “the secret to thinning hair”: Virtue Moisture Density Booster. Unlike some products which target hair loss, this innovative spray is drug-free. Abergel ensured that it will keep your hair healthy without drying out your scalp. headtopics.com

The Alias alum added, “Everything is good in here. You can use it when you’re pregnant, you can use it when you’re nursing. It’s really changing women’s lives. I would have killed for it when I was nursing my babies and so much of my hair fell out. I want to get ahead of the shed.

Say goodbye to thinning tresses and hello to healthy hair with this Virtue Flourish Density Booster Spray from Amazon!Sick of shedding strands? Try the Virtue Flourish Density Booster Spray for Hair Growth! Infused with vitamins, antioxidants and a keratin protein blend, this lightweight spray supports hair growth for thicker tresses. headtopics.com

