Jason Derulo sued by singer alleging he demanded sex in exchange for a record deal

promised her a record deal – but then pressured her for sex in exchange for her career advancing, she alleges in a bombshell lawsuit.Gibson's sister no longer pursues music, but Gibson was hoping to pursue a solo career.
In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Gibson alleges that Derulo eventually dropped her deal after she rejected his sexual advances and invitations to dine out and drink alcohol. “I have anxiety; I’m traumatized. I’ve dealt with inhumane work situations. … I’m at this point where I’m back to zero and I have nothing,” she said.
The filing also said that her contract required her to have a single featuring Derulo, and it required her to produce a mixtape in four months and an album in six.During this time, Derulo often invited her to drinks and dinner at a members-only lounge. She turned down these invitations, hoping to keep their relationship professional, she alleged.“I have anxiety; I’m traumatized. headtopics.com
“I told him that I wasn’t a drinker … so it’s like, you know, you’re not listening to that the first time I tell you, and you’re still pushing on me,” Gibson said. “It’s, like, pressure at this point.
