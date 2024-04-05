Japan Expects Bank of Japan to Conduct Appropriate Monetary Policy

Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday that he expects the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to conduct appropriate monetary policy in close cooperation with the government. Market reaction At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading 0.27% lower on the day at 150.91. Japan ese Yen FAQs What key factors drive the Japan ese Yen? The Japan ese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies.

Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors. How do the decisions of the Bank of Japan impact the Japanese Yen? One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partner

Japan Bank Of Japan Monetary Policy Yoshimasa Hayashi USD/JPY Japanese Yen

