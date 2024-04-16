Jaime King Files Emergency Request to End Child Support Payments

Jaime King has filed an emergency request to end her child support payments to ex-husband Kyle Newman .

She is also asking to end the couple's previous spousal support agreement that the exes filed in April 2022. She also included social media posts from his May 2023 wedding to musician Cyn , in which the singer was visibly pregnant with their second baby, daughter Beatrix, whom they welcomed in August last year. The couple welcomed their first child, son Etienne, in February 2021.

In addition to the divorce paperwork, the actress also submitted a request for a temporary restraining order which was granted and barred Newman from coming within 100 yards of her. King withdrew her request the following month.

Jaime King Kyle Newman Child Support Spousal Support Emergency Request Court Documents Success Filmmaker Game Designer Wedding Birth

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



usweekly / 🏆 390. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jaime King on Crafting a Believable, Scary Villain For Lights OutKing plays a corrupt cop in the movie, which also features Mekhi Phifer and Frank Grillo.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Martin Luther King III and Family Visit Memphis to Commemorate Dr. King's LegacyMartin Luther King III, his wife Arndrea Waters King and their daughter, Yolanda Renee King, made a rare visit to Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday to mark the 56th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination. They visited the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. King was shot and killed in 1968. The King family emphasized the importance of commemorating Dr. King's memory and legacy, especially in a time when history is being attacked.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

Woman Files Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Son, Christian 'King' Combs, Alleging Sexual AssaultThe family of Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces potential legal consequences as a woman files a lawsuit accusing his son, Christian 'King' Combs, of sexual assault. The alleged incident occurred during one of the music mogul's holiday yacht parties in December 2022. The lawsuit also includes allegations of sexual harassment and emotional distress.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

City of Burien files lawsuit against King County Sheriff's Office over ordinance disputeThe city of Burien has filed a lawsuit against the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) in the latest chapter of an escalating fight over an ordinance.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

City of Burien files suit against King County, KCSO over refusal to enforce camping banBurien City Councilmember Sarah Moore said around $250,000 went to help people with rental or utility assistance, which helps keep them off the streets.

Source: KING5Seattle - 🏆 457. / 53 Read more »

Nolte: Failing CNN Cancels Charles Barkley and Gayle King’s ‘King Charles’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »