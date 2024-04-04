Jack O'Connell in Talks to Join Michael B. Jordan in Ryan Coogler's New Movie

O’Connell is in talks to join Jordan in Coogler’s new movie. Connell’s casting has not been confirmed at this time, though Deadline reports that the film will be “a period genre pic in which he’ll be playing the villain.” O’Connell played Peter Collins in 2023’s Ferrari, which was directed by Michael Mann.

He’s also known for starring in movies such as 2009’s Harry Brown, 2014’s ’71, 2014’s 300: Rise of an Empire, 2014’s Unbroken, 2016’s Money Monster, 2019’s Seberg, 2019’s Jungleland, and more. He’ll next be seen in the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black, which releases in United States theaters this May.reporting earlier this year that Jordan may be playing not just one, but two blood-suckers. Puck also reported the film may be set in the American South during the Jim Crow-era. Coogler is producing via Proximity Media with Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson will executive produce with Rebecca Cho and Will Greenfiel

