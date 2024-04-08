Israeli Officials Prepare for Military Operations in Gaza's Southernmost Point

Israel i officials are preparing for military operations in Gaza 's southernmost point of Rafah , six months into a long war that has caused extensive damage. Israel has withdrawn its forces from the southern Gaza Strip, but Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that troops left Khan Yunis to prepare for future missions in Rafah . World leaders are concerned about the possibility of an invasion in Rafah , where most of Gaza 's population has sought refuge.

The war in Gaza is ongoing, according to Israel's military Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. Displaced Palestinians are hoping to return to their homes in Khan Yunis after leaving temporary shelters in Rafah. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes that Israel is close to victory, but many Palestinians see only loss and destruction

