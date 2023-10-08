Israeli emergency services report 260 dead, many kidnapped after Hamas opened fire at music festival

01:37'One of the deadliest attacks Israel has ever seen': Why some say attack is equivalent to 9/11‘You are the fixer’: Kerry Washington reveals the key to civic engagementOne crisis averted, but will MAGA Republicans try again? Top Dem gives insightA last-minute hustle: House Democrat reveals what it took to dodge a government shutdownFlyana Boss: Meet the hip hop duo taking social media...

Israeli rescue service says it retrieved about 260 bodies from a music festival attacked by HamasThe Israeli rescue service Zaka says its paramedics removed about 260 bodies from a music festival attended by thousands that came under attack by Hamas militants. The total figure is expected to b…

Israeli military spokesperson confirms that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in GazaIsraeli military spokesperson confirms that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in Gaza.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Netanyahu declares war after Hamas attack

Israeli ambassador calls Hamas attack on Israel ‘truly unprecedented’: ‘This is our 9/11’Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan compared Hamas's attacks on Israel to 9/11, calling Hamas militants 'animals' and vowed that Israel will continue striking back.