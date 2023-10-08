Israeli emergency services report 260 dead, many kidnapped after Hamas opened fire at music festival

01:37'One of the deadliest attacks Israel has ever seen': Why some say attack is equivalent to 9/11‘You are the fixer’: Kerry Washington reveals the key to civic engagementOne crisis averted, but will MAGA Republicans try again? Top Dem gives insightA last-minute hustle: House Democrat reveals what it took to dodge a government shutdownFlyana Boss: Meet the hip hop duo taking social media...
01:37'One of the deadliest attacks Israel has ever seen': Why some say attack is equivalent to 9/11‘You are the fixer’: Kerry Washington reveals the key to civic engagementOne crisis averted, but will MAGA Republicans try again? Top Dem gives insightA last-minute hustle: House Democrat reveals what it took to dodge a government shutdownFlyana Boss: Meet the hip hop duo taking social media by storm07:07‘This is chaos’: Senator Warnock on the government shutdown showdownSecuring our democracy: Inside the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Annual Legislative Conference04:29Top Dem unleashes firestorm defense of Biden, says House Republicans are attacking fatherhoodNBC foreign correspondent Raf Sanchez discusses what he refers to as "one of the most horrific sites of all of the carnage" in Israel, a music festival near Gaza where 260 have reportedly been killed, and others abducted, by Hamas militants04:4501:07Revealing the history behind Hamas'One of the deadliest attacks Israel has ever seen': Why some say attack is equivalent to 9/11