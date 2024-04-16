Israel Vows to Respond to Iran's Attack

A woman buys fruits at a shop in the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Sunday, April 14, 2024. Israel on Sunday hailed its air defenses in the face of an unprecedented attack by Iran , saying the systems thwarted 99% of the more than 300 drones and missiles launched toward its territory. Israel has vowed to respond to Iran ’s direct attack “when the time is right.

"Iran will face the consequences for its actions. We will choose our response accordingly," said IDF Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi on Monday.expects an Israeli response to be limited. Iran has already threatened Israel that a counterstrike would be met with more aggression.

House Republicans will split up foreign aid into separate bills in an effort to get defense funding to Israel quickly while also voting on a number of other bills designed to punish Iran and support Israel. “Everyone’s going to have to pick a side this week. Do you stand with Israel or do you condone the terrorists and the largest state sponsor of terrorism: Iran," said Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.jammed traffic and led to arrests in different corners of the country including San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Miami. Protestors called for a ceasefire for the war there. Some even

A small number of Republicans could derail getting foreign aid to American allies and they might try to do just that.

