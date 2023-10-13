Israel-Hamas war: Timeline and map of what happened

Palestinians inspect the rubble of buildings hit by an Israeli airstrike at Al Shati Refugee Camp Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

Israel’s retaliation has escalated after Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers launched an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday, killing over 1,200 Israelis and taking captive dozens. Heavy Israeli airstrikes on the enclave has killed over 1,200 Palestinians.

Death came from sea, air and ground: Timeline of surprise attack by Hamas on IsraelAs Israelis were wrapping up the seven-day-long Jewish festival of Sukkot on Saturday, the horrifying sounds of sirens echoed across their country.

