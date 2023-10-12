Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two Years

President Emmanuel Macron urged unity in the wake of the attack by Hamas in Israel and Israeli airstrikes on Gaza after a surge in France of antisemitic acts including graffiti and insults.

“I ask you this evening, let us remain united, united for ourselves, united to carry together a message of peace and security for the Middle East,” Macron said in a national television address on Thursday. Police used tear gas and water cannons to break up a rally in Paris in support of Palestinians. Macron added that 13 French citizens had been killed in the attacks on Israel.

Read more:

WSJ »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two YearsIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two YearsIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two YearsIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two YearsIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Blinken to visit Israel; IDF ramps up preparation for offensiveThe Israel Defense Forces are massing troops and artillery close to Gaza, a spokesman said, adding that the barrier on the border has been rebuilt.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: What's Happening as Israel Prepares Ground Invasion in Gaza?Israel is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.