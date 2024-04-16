Israel Defense Forces Intercept 99% of Iran's Drones and Missiles

The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday that it had scored a “significant strategic achievement” after it prevented 99% of Iran ’s drones and missiles from reaching their targets., Iran attacked Israel overnight Saturday into Sunday with a swarm of over 300 drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Israel ’s air defense systems intercepted most of them; the U.S., U.K., and Jordan also intercepted Iran ian drones.
Of approximately 170 unmanned aerial vehicles that Iran launched, zero crossed into Israeli territory. Dozens of them were intercepted by Israeli Air Force fighter jets, our Aerial Defense Array, and the aerial defense systems and aircraft of our partners. Iran hoped to incapacitate the base and thus impair our aerial capabilities, but it failed. IAF aircraft continue to take off and land from the base and depart for offensive and defensive missions. This includes the ‘Adir’ fighter jets, which are now returning to the base from an aerial defense mission, and you will soon see them landing.
Over the past six months, we have been operating in close coordination with our partners, led by US CENTCOM, the UK, France, and other countries that operated last night. This partnership has always been robust, but last night it was exceptionally evident. Last night we conducted a complex defensive air battle, with excellent performance by the IAF and the Intelligence Directorate.
