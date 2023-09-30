Iowa's two campaigns: Donald Trump's rivals search for paths to stop him as he blazes his own trail

Nikki Haley has booked her largest venue in Iowa since launching her campaign who is dominating the Republican field for the 2024 Iowa caucusesThe former president will be in rural southeast Iowa the following day to headline an organizing event. Aides were expecting at least 1,000 to attend.

Trump

While things could change before the Jan. 15 caucuses, some campaigns are trying to shift expectations. They're hoping a close runner-up to Trump in Iowa — or even someone who falls well short of Trump but pulls away from other rivals — could begin consolidating support and force others out.

Here’s a look at the campaigns working hardest in Iowa to catch Trump.prompted the Florida governor to shake up his organization and narrow a broad, national approach to one increasingly focused on Iowa. His national support has slipped substantially from its high point earlier this year.senior deputy campaign manager in August headtopics.com

Never Back Down has taken on a huge share of work normally done by candidates directly.

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Nikki Haley heads to Iowa to keep up momentum after second GOP debateRepublican presidential contender Nikki Haley will be in Iowa this weekend to continue her momentum after the second GOP debate on Wednesday night, a spokesperson for Haley's campaign told the Washington Examiner.

Iowa's two campaigns: Donald Trump's rivals search for paths to stop him as he blazes his own trailNikki Haley has booked her largest venue in Iowa since launching her campaign.

Iowa's two campaigns: Donald Trump's rivals search for paths to stop him as he blazes his own trailNikki Haley has booked her largest venue in Iowa since launching her campaign.

Mary Trump explains 'worst thing' that could happen to Donald TrumpThe former president's estranged niece explained what he has 'lived his entire life in fear of' during a new podcast discussion.

Trump’s new nickname for Nikki Haley: BirdbrainFormer President Donald Trump has added another nickname to his repertoire of those that he gives out to people he’s not fond of, christening fellow Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley with Birdbrain.

Survey: Trump at Majority Support in Iowa, 50 Percent in New HampshireFormer President Donald Trump has majority support in Iowa while garnering support from half of likely voters in New Hampshire.