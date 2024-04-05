Indianapolis Prepares for Final Four in 1980

Picture it: Indianapolis , March 1980. The ice inside Market Square Arena made way for a basketball court and some 30,000 basketball fans. Indianapolis was transformed into Basketball City, USA. 1980: Indianapolis prepares for Final Four WRTV reporter Ron Tank traveled around the city to show the preparations underway for the Final Four . Tank noted that visitors who flew into the city were provided NCAA-themed luggage tags along with a pamphlet of things to do.

One activity was visiting Indianapolis City Market which opened its doors for the weekend festivities. WRTV reporter Derrik Thomas reported from the market, noting hundreds of visitors sampling local cuisine and listening to local music. 1980: Fans flock to City Market Another activity for fans was a practice session held inside Market Square Arena. WRTV reporter Craig Roberts reported nearly 7,000 fans were in attendanc

