Indianapolis police searching for runaway monkey

Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content DeskOfficers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they are assisting Indianapolis Animal Care Services in an attempt to find, the monkey, named...

“There are reports of minor injuries from the monkey, but we can’t confirm it is from bites,” police wrote in a tweet onOfficers were called to the area shortly after 6:30 p.m. EDT, but called off the search at about 8:40 p.m.

It was unclear if the monkey had escaped from a private home or from an enclosure, according to the newspaper.Pair of Seahawks legends open new sports bar, restaurant in Bellevue

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Police investigate road rage incident in Issaquah Highlands neighborhoodPolice responded to an early morning road rage incident in the Issaquah Highlands neighborhood on Wednesday.

5 shot at Morgan State University campus in BaltimoreNo one was in custody early Wednesday in the shooting, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said.

Parents call police after estranged son returns home: Strongsville Police BlotterIn this week’s Strongsville Police Blotter, a Cottonwood Trail resident called police about her son, who was living at the home but left two months ago without saying anything.

Drivers beware: 2 men are wanted for impersonating police officers in NJPolice are warning residents in Lindenwold, New Jersey, of two men who are impersonating police officers.

Black man's 1845 lynching in downtown Indianapolis recounted with historical markerThe story of a Black man beaten to death in Indianapolis in a racist 1845 lynching is now part of the city’s cultural trail in the form of a historical marker.

Kokomo PD: 7-year-old flown to Indianapolis hospital after being struck while riding bikeThe crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way, near County Road 300 North on the north side of Kokomo.