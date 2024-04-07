Indian farmers use pungent odor to protect crops from extreme weather

There's a pungent odor on Ratna Raju's farm that he says is protecting his crops from the unpredictable and extreme weather that's become more frequent with human-caused climate change . The smell comes from a concoction of cow urine , an unrefined sugar known as jaggery, and other organic materials that act as fertilizers, pesticides and bad weather barriers for his corn, rice, leafy greens and other vegetables on his farm in Guntur in India 's southern Andhra Pradesh state.

The region is frequently hit by cyclones and extreme heat, and farmers say that so-called natural farming protects their crops because the soil can hold more water, and their more robust roots help the plants withstand strong winds. Andhra Pradesh has become a positive example of the benefits of natural farming, and advocates say active government support is the primary driver for the state’s succes

India Andhra Pradesh Farmers Crops Extreme Weather Climate Change Natural Farming Cow Urine Jaggery Organic Materials

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Indian peasant documenting the farmers' agitation, one photo at a timeFor the past several weeks, 60-year-old Jagdev Singh has been clicking photos of the ongoing agitation by farmers demanding minimum support prices for crops, loan waivers, and pensions.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Indian farmers protest in New Delhi demanding new legislation for minimum crop pricesIndian farmers are protesting in the Indian capital to press their demand for new legislation that would guarantee minimum profitable prices for their crops. They came in trains and buses instead of their tractors, which authorities had blocked from reaching New Delhi by barricading highways.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Indian farmers protest in New Delhi demanding minimum crop pricesThe Associated Press

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

China slams the U.S. for interfering in Arunachal Pradesh border dispute with IndiaShreyashi Sanyal is a correspondent for CNBC International in Singapore.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

India says China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh state 'absurd'India's foreign ministry said that China was making 'absurd claims' over Arunachal Pradesh, which will always be an 'integral and inalienable part of India'.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

U.S. rejects China's claim to Arunachal Pradesh, says it is a part of IndiaThe U.S. recognizes the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as a part of India and 'strongly opposes any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims.'

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »