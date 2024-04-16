Illegal Immigration Costs American Taxpayers Billions of Dollars

As Tax Day passes on Monday, the cost of illegal immigration to American taxpayers has hit an unprecedented level on President Joe Biden ’s watch.
At the federal, state, and local levels, taxpayers shell out approximately $182 billion to cover the costs incurred from the presence of more than 15.5 million illegal aliens, and about 5.4 million citizen children of illegal aliens. That amounts to a cost burden of approximately $8,776 per illegal alien/citizen child.
Despite the cost burn of illegal immigration on taxpayers, special interest groups are currently lobbying Washington, DC, lawmakers to expand the Additional Child Tax Credit with a loophole for illegal aliens to secure the tax credit. Researchers with the Center for Immigration Studies said that under Biden, the nation’s illegal alien population has grown by nearlyfrom late January 2021 through February of this year — making up about half of the nation’s foreign-born population growth.
