Ikea Introduces New Gaming Furniture Collection with a Minimalist Design

Ikea is introducing a new range of gaming furniture that subverts the usual dark, edgy “gamer” aesthetic for designs that are more likely to blend in with your existing home decor . The company’s Brännboll collection is a lineup of 20 items, including a desk, chairs, accessories, and various storage solutions.

There’s also a storage box that doubles as a side table, display shelving, and some textile accessories like a mousepad, rug, and a throw. It’s a little difficult to pin down what qualifies any of this as “gaming” furniture, but I guess that’s kinda the point — anything designed to accommodate lengthy sessions of sitting down is suitable for gaming, and not everyone wants a section of their home to look like it was sponsored by an energy drink company.

Ikea Gaming Furniture Brännboll Collection Minimalist Design Home Decor

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ikea Introduces New Line of Furniture for GamersIkea aims to change the traditional aesthetic of gaming furniture with its new line designed to fit in modern homes. Gaming has typically adapted to existing living spaces, but Ikea's new furniture aims to provide comfort and functionality specifically for gamers.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

ViewSonic Introduces New OLED Gaming MonitorViewSonic has unveiled its latest gaming monitor, the XG272-2K-OLED, which features OLED technology for enhanced picture quality and high performance.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Ikea’s new gaming furniture looks like furniture, not an energy drinkIkea is introducing Brännboll, a new range of gaming furniture that subverts the usual dark, edgy “gamer” aesthetic for designs that suit most modern homes.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

New Season of Married at First Sight Introduces New CouplesThe new season of the reality TV show Married at First Sight features new couples who get married when they first meet each other. After eight weeks, they decide whether to stay together or get a divorce.

Source: StyleCaster - 🏆 104. / 63 Read more »

Future Of Gaming: Playnance Introduces PlayBlock Layer-3 On Arbitrum With Gelato RaaSPlayBlock, a new Orbit Layer-3, is poised to onboard over ten thousand daily active users to its growing ecosystem of web3 games from decentralized trading.

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »

Battle Showdown: Gambit Introduces Innovative SkillFi Ecosystem, Redefining Gaming in the Blockchain SpaceCrypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »