How Will the Solar Eclipse Affect Animals?

With around 180 million people living in or near the 2024 solar eclipse path of totality, many pet owners may be wondering how the eclipse may impact animal behaviors and how their pets might react. Veterinarians said they've been fielding questions from some concerned pet owners about the eclipse's impact on animals. Ultimately, there isn't a clear answer for pet owners because eclipses happen so infrequently.
Researchers do plan to watch animal reactions during the April eclipse to learn more about how it affects animals.'There's not a lot of scientific research done on this topic of animals and eclipses mostly because they don't come often,' said American Kennel Club Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Jerry Klein. 'And a lot of it's just been anecdotal reports and just volunteering information.'Will the solar eclipse affect animals?Though there isn't a lot of information out there, veterinarians and animal researchers do have some idea how the eclipse will impact dogs, cats and more. 'Most animals will be overall unaffected by the eclipse, but pet owners may notice brief periods of confusion, and dogs and cats may exhibit fear and confusion,' said Dr. Katie Krebs, a veterinarian and professor at University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine. Pets may hide, howl, pace or pant during the eclipse, Krebs said. As the sky darkens, some pets may start their nighttime routine early. The average indoor dog or cat is likely not going to be affected by the eclipse, said Dr
