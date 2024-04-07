How Will the Solar Eclipse Affect Animals?

With around 180 million people living in or near the 2024 solar eclipse path of totality, many pet owners may be wondering how the eclipse may impact animal behaviors and how their pets might react. Veterinarians said they've been fielding questions from some concerned pet owners about the eclipse's impact on animals. Ultimately, there isn't a clear answer for pet owners because eclipses happen so infrequently.

Researchers do plan to watch animal reactions during the April eclipse to learn more about how it affects animals.'There's not a lot of scientific research done on this topic of animals and eclipses mostly because they don't come often,' said American Kennel Club Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Jerry Klein. 'And a lot of it's just been anecdotal reports and just volunteering information.'Will the solar eclipse affect animals?Though there isn't a lot of information out there, veterinarians and animal researchers do have some idea how the eclipse will impact dogs, cats and more. 'Most animals will be overall unaffected by the eclipse, but pet owners may notice brief periods of confusion, and dogs and cats may exhibit fear and confusion,' said Dr. Katie Krebs, a veterinarian and professor at University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine. Pets may hide, howl, pace or pant during the eclipse, Krebs said. As the sky darkens, some pets may start their nighttime routine early. The average indoor dog or cat is likely not going to be affected by the eclipse, said Dr

Solar Eclipse Animals Pet Owners Behaviors Reactions Veterinarians Researchers

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSHealth / 🏆 480. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to Safely View the Solar EclipseLearn how to safely view the solar eclipse and where to purchase trusted solar eclipse glasses.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

How to Safely View the Solar EclipseLearn how to safely view the solar eclipse and where to purchase trusted solar eclipse glasses.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

How to Safely View the Solar EclipseLearn how to safely view the solar eclipse and where to purchase trusted solar eclipse glasses.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

How to get free solar eclipse glasses for April’s total solar eclipseWarby Parker is giving away free solar eclipse glasses ahead of the April eclipse. Here's how to claim a pair.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Solar eclipse 2024: Why wearing red or green could enhance your solar eclipse experienceChoosing the right colors to wear won’t just be about looking good – there’s a science behind the reason why experts say you should think about wearing red or green.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Lunar eclipse happening ahead of April's total solar eclipseA lunar eclipse always proceeds or follows about two weeks before or after a solar eclipse.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »