How to Watch 49ers vs. Cowboys Week 5 NFL Game: TV, Betting Info

If you're looking for a Week 5 game with playoff implications and a renewal of a classic rivalry, you're in for a treat when the Dallas Cowboys play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.During his weekly press conference, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott didn't deny the importance of playing well against the 49ers.
San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey scored four touchdowns in the team's victory last week against the Arizona Cardinals, who handed the Cowboys their sole loss of the 2023 season. McCaffrey has a league-leading 459 rushing yards and is the focal point of an offense that has averaged more than 30 points per game.
