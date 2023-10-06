How to Watch 49ers vs. Cowboys Week 5 NFL Game: TV, Betting Info

If you're looking for a Week 5 game with playoff implications and a renewal of a classic rivalry, you're in for a treat when the Dallas Cowboys play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.During his weekly press conference, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott didn't deny the importance of playing well against the 49ers.

San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey scored four touchdowns in the team's victory last week against the Arizona Cardinals, who handed the Cowboys their sole loss of the 2023 season. McCaffrey has a league-leading 459 rushing yards and is the focal point of an offense that has averaged more than 30 points per game.

Read more:

Newsweek »

Cowboys injury report: Eight Cowboys miss practice ahead of 49ersDallas Cowboys sports news and analysis. Football updates, scores, schedules and stats on the Cowboys.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers - channel, stream, and moreClick on this story to see where you can watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday.

What to watch in Sunday’s prime time showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the 49ersThe Cowboys face the 49ers Sunday night in the NFL’s first true showdown of the season. The 49ers are 4-0. The Cowboys are 3-1. Both are Super Bowl contenders

Joe Trahan's The Playbook: Dak wants paybackThe Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers are squaring off Sunday night.

Expert predictions for Cowboys-49ers: Battle for NFC supremacyDallas Cowboys sports news and analysis. Football updates, scores, schedules and stats on the Cowboys.

How Cowboys can get monkey off their backs in Week 5 against San FranciscoThe Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers are squaring off Sunday night.