How to Allergy-Proof Your Skin: 7 Tips from Dermatologists

This content includes information from experts in their field and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy. We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions as it pertains to all aspects of your daily life. We constantly strive to provide you with the best information possible. We spend all winter dreaming of the warm spring air, but when the season rolls around, reality quickly sets in.

Pollen and other allergens can send our sinuses into overdrive, leaving us with runny noses and itchy throats. And that's not all:can also wreak havoc on our skin, causing rashes, redness, irritation, dryness, puffiness, and more. Fortunately, there are things you can do to prep your body to fight against hay fever triggers—and we talked to several dermatologists to determine the best tricks and tips to do just that. Read on for seven ways you can allergy-proof your skin."Moisturizers create a protective layer on the skin's surface that can help shield it from allergens," she explains."They also keep the skin hydrated and healthy, reducing the likelihood of cracks that can allow allergens to penetrate."and co-founder of Untoxicated Skincare, recommends that those who suffer from hay fever try to rinse off in the shower right after they've spent any prolonged time outdoors.But don't forget to watch out for the water temperature, to

