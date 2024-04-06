Houston's Kolache Scene: The Original Kolache Shoppe

Kolaches can be found all over Houston , but some have a reputation for quality and taste that’s hard to match. Shepherd shares some of his favorite places to pick up breakfast or even road trip treats, including one that got its start almost seven decades ago. “This is the birthplace of Houston ’s kolache scene. My grandparents opened the shop in 1956. They ran the shop for about 23 years,” said Kevin Dowd, current owner of The Original Kolache Shoppe . “Mom took over after them.

She ran the shop for about 32 years. My brother and I grew up in here.” Customers who file into The Original Kolache Shoppe can get their fill of fruit-filled kolaches, meat-filled klobasneks, cinnamon rolls, and much more. “We always say there’s no substitute for quality ingredients and freshness,” said Dowd who follows the same recipes for many of the restaurant’s traditional pastries

Houston Kolache Breakfast Road Trip The Original Kolache Shoppe

