Horoscopes Sept. 29, 2023: Halsey, pay attention to your needs

Celebrities born on this day, today's birthday horoscope and numbers and the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign.

|CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Halsey, 29; Kevin Durant, 35; Roger Bart, 61; Bryant Gumbel, 75.

Happy Birthday: Pay it forward. Give what you no longer use to someone who’s in need. Declutter, and embrace the freedom that letting go can offer. Pay attention to your needs and live life your way. Put a cap on spending, and discover the joy of doing things that aren’t costly. Taking a walk with someone you love, embracing nature or spending downtime with people who stimulate your mind will ease stress. Your numbers are 6, 14, 21, 25, 33, 37, 42.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Energy is mounting and needs positive directing to avoid a clash. Compatibility is necessary if you want to get things done on time. Refuse to let persuasive people interfere with doing what’s right and best for you. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Focus on pastimes that make you think and inspire you to direct your talent toward something desirable. Bring about change that gives you more control over your life and time management. Use your intelligence to outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t let a smooth talker lead you astray. Trust your instincts, look at the facts and resist temptation. Fix up your space to serve your needs and simplify your life. Make self-improvement a priority and kindness your calling card. 4 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be smart, assess situations and choose a practical route that offers stability and less stress. Say no to people offering drama, chaos and temptation. Claim your spot and stick to what makes you happy. Surround yourself with supportive people. 2 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Do your own thing. If you follow someone else, you won’t have control over your destiny. Use your experience to filter through what’s best for you, and set your sights on something that makes you feel good about yourself and your accomplishments. 5 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Examine how you earn and handle money. Don’t let your emotions interfere with spending and investing. An encounter will impact how you think and live. Consider your options and make plans to improve your domestic situation. Don’t get down; get moving. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take everything around you in stride. Be observant, and don’t feel you have to jump on someone else’s bandwagon. Pay attention to personal growth, long-term goals and saving for the future. Stress less and you’ll enjoy what life has to offer. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get in the game, have fun, expand your mind and show how passionate you are about life, love and being true to yourself. Set high standards and look for unique solutions to problems, and the success and happiness you desire will be yours. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t get trapped in a verbal battle with someone trying to take advantage of you. Walk away and put your energy into something that matters to you. Hone your skills, keep up with the times and make success your revenge. Do your own thing. 5 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Refuse to let emotional issues interfere with your plans. Take care of business and make personal improvements that set your mind at ease and attract the people you want to have in your life. Interact and make a difference, and satisfaction will be yours. 2 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to get tangled up in someone else’s dilemma. Pay attention to money matters, how you live and the goals you set. Take control of partnerships and lay down fair ground rules that protect you and those you want by your side. 4 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You can go the distance if you stay focused on what’s important to you. Adding structure to your life where handling money is concerned will help you obtain the security you need to feel at ease about the lifestyle you desire. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are sensitive, impatient and responsive. You are inspiring and fashionable.

1 star: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.

