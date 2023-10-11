Holly Willoughby leaves ‘This Morning’ after reportedly being targeted in alleged kidnap and murder plot

Popular British television host Holly Willoughby has announced she is stepping away from the ITV program “This Morning,” after she was reportedly the target of an alleged kidnapping and murder plot. “I’ve let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to ‘This Morning,’” Willoughby wrote in a post shared on Instagram Tuesday.

A British man was charged last week with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap, according to The Guardian. Willoughby had been off air since Thursday while the investigation unfolded. ITV’s Managing Director, Media and Entertainment, Kevin Lygo said in a statement that the network is sad to see Willoughby go.

