Heavy Rain and Coastal Flood Advisory Expected in Suffolk and Nassau Counties

Moderate to heavy rain is expected Thursday evening and continue through early Friday. A coastal flood advisory will be issued for Suffolk County and Nassau County . Seas will be above normal which could result in minor flooding. Overcast with periods of showers. Highs will be near 60 degrees. Lows in the middle to upper 50s. Early morning expecting heavy rain, high winds and scattered thunderstorms.

The storm threat will clear out by sunrise, however spotty showers will continue throughout the day before ending by the night. Highs will be in the low 60s. Lows will be in the middle 40s. Winds will be between 20-30 MPH sustained with gusts 45+. Early morning shower is possible, otherwise dry and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the middle to upper 50s. Lows in the middle 40s

