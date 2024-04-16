Growing Concerns of a Price Correction in Risk Assets

“Our growing concern is that risk assets are teetering on the edge of a significant price correction . The primary trigger is the unexpected and persistent inflation. With the bond market now projecting less than three cuts and 10-year Treasury Yields surpassing 4.50%, we may have arrived at a crucial tipping point for risk assets ,” Markus Thielen, founder of 10X Research, said in a note to clients Tuesday.

Traders have recently scaled back pricing for 25 basis point Fed rate cuts this year to less than three from six at the beginning of the year, data from CMEGroup show. "Most of this 2023/2024 bitcoin rally is driven by expectations that interest rates would be cut, and this narrative is being seriously challenged now," Thielen noted, adding that inflows into the spot exchange-traded funds have dried.

Since then, nearly $12 billion has flowed into these investment vehicles. However, most flows happened last quarter, powering the cryptocurrency higher, and the demand has faded this month.The 5-day average of the net inflows into the spot ETFs has dropped to zero.

Price Correction Risk Assets Stocks Cryptocurrencies Inflation Bond Market Treasury Yields

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CoinDesk / 🏆 291. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bullish momentum upheld, short-term market correction on the horizonThe EUR/JPY pair shows slight losses of 0.26% during Thursday's session.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Is BTC Ready to Explode to a New ATH Following the Recent Correction?Crypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears maintain control, upwards correction signals emergeThe NZD/USD pair is currently trading at around 0.5903, suggesting a stronghold of the sellers in the market.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Injective price coils up for a breakout after deep 40% correctionInjective (INJ) price has recorded two successive breakouts after prolonged consolidations.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Bitcoin Futures Funding Rates Signal Potential Price CorrectionBitcoin futures funding rates are signaling a potential price correction for Bitcoin in the future, according to on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant. This could present prime buying opportunities for traders. The rising Coinbase Premium is also seen as a sign of U.S. institutions actively buying Bitcoin.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Fantom Price Prediction: A 25% correction would make FTM a good buyFantom (FTM) price was not an exception on Tuesday, dumping alongside the rest of the cryptocurrency market.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »