Google Introduces 'Circle to Search' Feature

Google aims to streamline the way we search for information. We all know the handy Google search bar, the Assistant button, and now we have"Circle to Search." It's a great idea in theory, but like any new feature, it can be under-utilized and definitely has some kinks to work out – namely, it triggers a little too easily. Fortunately, Google is aware of the issue and promises improvements., and it leverages some of Google Lens's visual search magic.

We still have further to go, and we're working a lot on making sure it's triggered when you want. It's not triggered when you don't want. The coolest part of this is, we're bringing lens and search together more. So a visual question that somebody asked, there's usually a grid of similar images that appear, but I'm really excited about our actually merging of both the search result page with the lens result page. And that's going to be rolling out over many, many months.

