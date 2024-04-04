Giant Tree Crushes Car in Connecticut

In Connecticut , a mother and her three kids returned home from grocery shopping only to have a giant tree crush their vehicle in the driveway. They weren't hurt. The car was destroyed. New York and New Jersey bore the brunt of the outages, with each state reporting around 23,000 as of 6 a.m. The bulk of those outages were in Westchester and Monmouth counties, respectively. Eversource in Connecticut was reporting fewer than 4,000 ongoing outages at that time.

Utilities said they were working to restore service to affected customers, though significant wind damage hampered their efforts. NYSEG, for example, had reported 180 downed wires and more than 30 broken poles as of 8 p.m. Wednesday, with strong wind gusts still expected to continue throughout the evening. A drop in temperature compounded matters, creating concerns about heavy, wet snow north and west of the city that could interrupt service. Winds in Connecticut's Fairfield County approached 70 mph in spots

Connecticut Tree Car Power Outages Winds

