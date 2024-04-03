Get Ready for the Solar Eclipse with This Playlist

While you prepare to hit the road toward the path of total darkness or anticipate hours of traffic coming out of your watch party, you'll need something to listen to. And we've got your back. Across 20 tracks, here's a comprehensive playlist of total solar eclipse (and total solar eclipse-adjacent) songs to listen to while preparing to take in the wonders of the universe on Monday. Listen to the full playlist on Spotify.

There is no more appropriate song than Bonnie Tyler’s karaoke classic, “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” Try not to start a singalong with this one. Not the synth-y cover by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band — Bruce Springsteen’s spirited “Blinded by the Light” is an eclipse song for the ages, or at least for those hoping to put a little boogie in their viewing experience

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News4SA / 🏆 251. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to get free solar eclipse glasses for April’s total solar eclipseWarby Parker is giving away free solar eclipse glasses ahead of the April eclipse. Here's how to claim a pair.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

‘So much fun!’: Make sure to participate in our Spring Break Solar BlastKPRC 2 is getting ready for the total solar eclipse with our Spring Break Solar Blast.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Solar eclipse 2024: Why wearing red or green could enhance your solar eclipse experienceChoosing the right colors to wear won’t just be about looking good – there’s a science behind the reason why experts say you should think about wearing red or green.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

In Photos: ‘Worm Moon Lunar Eclipse’ Sets Up Total Solar EclipseI’m the world's only solar eclipse journalist. I'm the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com and author of The Complete Guide To The Great North American Eclipse of April 8, 2024 and When Is The Next Eclipse? A traveler’s guide to total solar eclipses 2024-2034.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

DFW eclipse events guide: Where to watch the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse in North Texas?Celebrity Chef Graham Elliot joins us to show us what makes Le Margot French Restaurant special.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Exactly When To See The ‘Worm Moon Eclipse’ Set Up America’s Total Solar EclipseI’m the world's only solar eclipse journalist. I'm the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com and author of The Complete Guide To The Great North American Eclipse of April 8, 2024 and When Is The Next Eclipse? A traveler’s guide to total solar eclipses 2024-2034.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »