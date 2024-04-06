Georgia Legislature Passes Election Ballot Reforms with Potential Impact on 2024 Election

The Georgia legislature passed new election ballot reforms that could have a big impact in the 2024 election in the key battleground state , should Gov. Brian Kemp sign the bill into law. The Georgia state legislature passed GOP-backed Senate Bill 189 last week, which now awaits Kemp’s signature or veto.

The bill would grant access to Georgia’s ballot to any political party that has qualified for the presidential ballot in at least 20 states — a change that could boost independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and potentially draw votes away from President Biden. The bill also makes ballots, once certified, immediately available as public record in an effort to increase the scope of poll watchers on Election Day. It also makes audits of voter rolls easier, to ensure deceased residents or those who have moved out of state are no longer eligible to vot

Georgia Legislature Election Ballot Reforms 2024 Election Battleground State Gov. Brian Kemp Bill Political Party Presidential Ballot Robert F. Kennedy Jr. President Biden Public Record Poll Watchers Audits Voter Rolls

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Georgia House approves new election rules that could impact 2024 presidential contestThe Georgia House of Representatives has approved new rules for challenging voters and qualifying for the state’s presidential ballot

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Georgia House approves new election rules that could impact 2024 presidential contestThe Georgia House of Representatives has approved new rules for challenging voters and qualifying for the state’s presidential ballot. The changes could impact the 2024 presidential race in the battleground state. The House passed Senate Bill 189 late Thursday by a vote of 101 to 73. It now goes to the state Senate for consideration.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Georgia House approves new election rules that could impact 2024 presidential contestATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia House of Representatives on Thursday approved new rules for challenging voters and qualifying for the state's presidential

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Georgia's GOP-led House approves new election rules that could affect 2024 presidential contestThe Georgia House of Representatives has approved new rules for challenging voters and qualifying for the state’s presidential ballot

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Georgia lawmakers pass new election rules that could impact 2024 presidential contestRepublicans in Georgia have repeatedly floated election changes in the wake of false claims by former President Donald Trump and other Republicans that he lost Georgia in 2020 because of fraud.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

Georgia lawmakers approve new election rules that could impact 2024 presidential contestGeorgia lawmakers have approved new rules for challenging voters and qualifying for the state’s presidential ballot.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »