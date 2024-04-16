Frozen Almost Cut One of Its Most Popular Songs

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Disney 's animated movie Frozen almost saw one of its most popular songs not make the final cut.
Producer Peter Del Vecho revealed that during the early screenings of the film, while certain aspects of the film were strong, they didn't feel that the song was working for the story . There was the worry that the song may be too sad for a Disney movie; however, after test audiences questioned why the song was removed, it was decided that it would ultimately remain in the movie .
