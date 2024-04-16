Frozen Almost Cut One of Its Most Popular Songs

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Disney 's animated movie Frozen almost saw one of its most popular songs not make the final cut.

Related 25 Most Lovable Quotes From Frozen We look back at some of the best lines from across Disney's Frozen and Frozen 2 - they're guaranteed to warm your heart! Frozen Almost Made A Huge Mistake Cutting "Do You Want To Build A Snowman?" It Was Removed and Reinstered Multiple Times During Production The decision to keep "Do You Want To Build A Snowman?" in Frozen proved to be the correct one; the song has since been covered and parodied multiple times in pop...

Producer Peter Del Vecho revealed that during the early screenings of the film, while certain aspects of the film were strong, they didn't feel that the song was working for the story . There was the worry that the song may be too sad for a Disney movie; however, after test audiences questioned why the song was removed, it was decided that it would ultimately remain in the movie .

Frozen Disney Animated Movie Popular Songs Anna Elsa Arendelle Ice Powers Critical Acclaim Commercial Success

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screenrant / 🏆 7. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A Deleted Frozen 2 Scene Could Have Redeemed Anna & Elsa's ParentsIt would have shown why hiding Elsa was necessary.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Reuses A Bad Storyline The Franchise Cut 35 Years AgoFrozen Empire reuses a deleted Ghostbusters story.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Abbott Laboratories to close Bay Area site; almost 200 jobs to be cutThe Illinois-based health and nutrition manufacturing company — known for brands including Similac infant formula, Pedialyte electrolyte drinks and Ensure shakes — also manufactures human and veter…

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Padres cut nearly $100M from payroll, almost twice as much as any other MLB teamSome teams, like Houston and the Dodgers, increased payroll costs.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ hits theaters ahead of original movie’s 40th anniversary: Cast then and now'Ghostbusters' is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its release, just in time for the release of the latest sequel, 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.'

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Every Ghostbusters Movie, Ranked Worst To Best (Including Frozen Empire)How you gonna call it?

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »