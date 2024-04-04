Former USC forward Kobe Johnson commits to UCLA

He hit the dagger three-pointer that solidified USC ’s first win at Pauley Pavilion since 2021. Now Kobe Johnson will call that old enemy territory his new home. The former USC forward announced his commitment to UCLA on Thursday in a rivalry role reversal. Johnson averaged 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists as a junior with the Trojans. The 6-foot-6 former team captain ranked second in the Pac-12 in steals with 2.

2 per game, which earned him a second consecutive Pac-12 all-defensive team honor, but took a step back offensively as he struggled with his jumper for stretches of the season that resulted in him getting sent to the bench for three games in February. He shot 31.3% from three-point range last season, a drop from his 37.7% clip as a sophomor

USC UCLA Basketball Rivalry Commitment Kobe Johnson

