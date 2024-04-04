Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Launches 'Guys with Ties' Program for Young Boys

Former Ohio State wide receiver Devin Jordan has launched the 'Guys with Ties' program to instill the message of looking good, feeling good, and doing good in young boys. The program, part of his non-profit Beyond the Game, teaches skills like tying a tie, giving a proper handshake, and respecting elders and women.

