Former LSU Player Alexis Morris Criticizes Game Plan After Loss to Iowa

Alexis Morris , a former LSU player now with the Harlem Globetrotters , criticized Kim Mulkey 's game plan after LSU 's loss to Iowa in the Elite Eight matchup. Morris suggested that a defensive adjustment should have been made to guard Caitlin Clark , who scored 41 points with nine 3-pointers in the game.

Morris jokingly suggested using rollerblades or Heelys to guard Clark. Hailey Van Lith, who guarded Clark, was mentioned to have been sick before the game.

