Former FBI Agent Mike Rogers Runs for Michigan Senate Seat

Mike Rogers , a former FBI special agent and House Intelligence Committee chair, is running for the Republican Senate nomination in Michigan . He highlights crime, the border, security, and the economy as the top issues in his campaign.

Rogers is the front-runner in the GOP primary and is expected to face Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin in the general election. Republicans are targeting this seat as they aim to regain the Senate majority.

