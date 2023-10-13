Former F1 Boss Bernie Ecclestone Gets Suspended Sentence in Tax Fraud Plea

Former Formula 1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has been handed a 17-month sentence in a plea deal involving a tax fraud case dating back to 2015.Ecclestone, who turns 93 on October 28, is not expected to face any jail time, as the sentenced is suspended for two years.

Reuters reports that Ecclestone's lawyers used testimony from a cardiologist in an attempt to stop the prosecution in June, claiming that even putting Ecclestone on trial posed a risk to his life.Prosecutor Richard Wright said the defendant had knowingly given an 'untrue or misleading' answers during questioning by HMRC when he told them he had no further trusts outside the UK.

Maui County releases audio of 911 calls from deadly wildfire after request from The Associated PressMaui County has released audio of 911 calls from a deadly August wildfire in response to a public record request from The Associated Press.

