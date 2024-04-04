Ford Claps Back at EV Doubters as Sales Data Rolls In

When the Ford Motor Company announced a cutback in its electric vehicle plans last year, it added another drop of misery to the pall of anxiety settling over the zero emission mobility industry. Well, that was then. As the EV sales data for 2024 comes rolling in, Ford is among the automakers clapping back at the EV doubters. The company has adopted a cautionary approach that seems aimed at managing expectations for the near term.
Still, the mysterious “skunkworks” low-cost electric vehicle project remains in play over the longer term, raising the possibility of a Model-T scale acceleration in EV adoption.Ford and other automakers reported disappointing electric vehicle sales last year, though in hindsight it turned out to be more a case of misdirected expectations than an actual drop in demand for zero emission car
Ford Electric Vehicle EV Sales Demand Zero Emission Cars
