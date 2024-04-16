Floridians Express Lack of Excitement for 2024 Presidential Election

This election cycle, we’ve invited talented writers from around the country to reflect on how the political contests are manifesting in their communities. We’ll be publishing accounts from these writers at key moments leading up to Election Day.Greetings from the Sunshine State! The mood down here, as we anticipate the 2024 presidential election , is one of hopefulness. Specifically, we’re hoping that a large, previously undetected meteor will strike the planet before November.
In much of Washington state, winter consists of approximately six months of interminable gray and drizzle. Survival means endurance — living in perpetual dampness and managing your expectations. When the sun makes its brief, brilliant appearance in March, you mustn’t get your hopes up; it will be months before you can reliably count on sunshine and blue skies.
Biden will almost certainly win Washington in the general, but there’s no sense of pride, excitement or energy around this fact. “We’ve been reading for months how the election will come down to 10,000 votes in like six states,” a father at an elementary school pickup said. Washingtonians, like so many Americans, understand this as a rematch between two old men no one seems to particularly like.
Big houses with front porches and deep backyards are more affordable out here than their equivalents near most big cities. With nearly 328,000 transplants in 2022, Georgia. “Republicans like breweries and walkable neighborhoods, too,” says Bernard Fraga, associate professor of political science at Emory University. “But young people move more and highly educated young people move even more — they’re the ones who have the money to move around — and those cohorts are, on average, more liberal.
And then one day, I walked by, and the weathered banner was gone. Could it be? Could my neighbor have finally realized there are more constructive ways to voice a political point? The answer, I regret to report, is no. Within days, a new banner was up in its place. This one proclaimed: “Biden Sucks.” Which I will take as a small victory in the decency wars. At least these words I can repeat in a family newspaper.
Friends, wanting to stay friends, have learned the lessons of 2016 and 2020. We talk about it behind closed doors, with spouses and children. Or we just talk less about it because we already discussed it. And what good did it do? Did anything any of us said actually change anyone’s mind? It’s hard to continue a conversation when the starting point is: “I just don’t really like either of them.” Eight years ago, I was looking to argue. Four years ago, I was watching the news at home.
