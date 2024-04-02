Florida woman arrested for DUI after rear-ending another car

A flood watch is in effect for Monroe, Orleans, Genesee, Livingston, and Wyoming Counties from 2 AM Wednesday until 2 PM Thursday. Jessica Maria Rivera was arrested in (from left) 2019, 2020, and 2024 — but she also faced charges in 2013, 2017, and 2018. (Lake Co. Sheriff’s Office) Following too closely led to one car rear-ending another, and a DUI charge in this case, and it wasn't the driver's first arrest, or even her first DUI.

Police in Florida said last Wednesday evening, an officer “noticed two vehicles parked in the median” and determined the “Subaru was following too closely and impacted the Dodge’s rear bumper with its front bumper,” the arrest report said. Then, the officer told the Subaru’s driver, Jessica Maria Rivera, he finished the crash investigation and would “be conducting a DUI investigation.” According to the arrest report, “I noticed Ms. Rivera had bloodshot, glassy eyes, and slurred her speech while speaking with me. “Ms. Rivera admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages and stated she had two beers,” the officer wrote. “I asked Ms. Rivera if she would perform field sobriety exercises and she agreed.” The report said Rivera “performed poorly” on the exercises and was arrested for DUI. She was taken to the Lake County Jail, where she refused to provide a breath sample, the report said. Rivera was charged with DUI, DUI with property damage, and following too closely. She was also cited for not having a valid driver’s license. Rivera was arrested in 2019, 2020, and 2024 on charges including DUI, driving with a suspended license, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She was also arrested in 2013, 2017, and 2018 on charges including DUI, driving with a suspended license, and possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



13WHAM / 🏆 256. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Florida RB Trevor Etienne booked for DUI, three other chargesThe star running back for the University of Florida entered the transfer portal at the beginning of the month.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

Tiffany Haddish Says She’s Been Sober for 72 Days After DUI ArrestTiffany Haddish revealed that she’s been sober for 72 days after being arrested for a DUI in 2023

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Florida woman flipped off deputy while driving erratically, yelled she 'hates police': sheriff's officeA Florida woman allegedly flipped off a deputy and yelled that she 'hates police' on Saturday during an incident that began with her driving erratically between the road and grass.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Could Florida's new social media law impact the future of Florida high school sports?Young athletes are using social media to get recruited. If DeSantis restricts social media use, what will they do?

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

GOP-Backed Candidate Flips Mayor Seat in District Biden DominatedA Florida GOP-backed candidate, Tom Carney, won the mayoral race in Delray Beach, Florida.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

LIVE RESULTS: Florida’s presidential primary, results in northeast Florida local racesThough President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump clinched enough delegates to win their respective party’s presidential nomination last week, voters in Florida will be going to the polls Tuesday to cast a vote in a Republican presidential primary.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »