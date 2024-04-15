Flash Flooding in Oman Kills at Least 17 People

Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding in Oman on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula and killed at least 17 peopleThis is a locator map for the Gulf Cooperation Council member states: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman , Kuwait and United Arab Emirates. Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in Oman on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula , killing at least 17 people as rescuers searched for survivors, authorities said Monday.

Heavy rains also were expected over Dubai in the neighboring United Arab Emirates and other regions of the Arabian Peninsula. Civil defense officials gave the death toll for the rains, which saw Oman's North Al Sharqiyah province hardest hit. The Royal Oman Police and the Omani military deployed to the province to transport citizens out of flooded areas, the state-run Oman News Agency reported.

Heavy rainfall often causes flash flooding in the sultanate, drawing the curious from their homes to nearby dry riverbeds, known in Arabic as “wadi.” In flooding, they can quickly fill and wash away people and vehicles. In Dubai, authorities expected heavy rains to begin Monday night and last into Tuesday morning. The Emirates' National Center of Meteorology warned of thunder, lightning, rain and possibly hail, with winds reaching up to 70 kph . Government schools announced they would hold classes remotely Tuesday and Wednesday.

Oman Flash Flooding Heavy Rainfall Arabian Peninsula Casualties

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC / 🏆 471. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Video of flooding shows Oman, not UAE, Saudi ArabiaAn Instagram video opens with a dramatic scene: A man hangs onto a pole as floodwaters swirl around him. Flash floods de

Source: PolitiFact - 🏆 17. / 71 Read more »

What’s ‘Flash Flood Alley’ and why are we so prone to flooding?Flash flooding is a common occurrence along the Interstate 35 corridor, thanks to Texas’ unique landscape and weather patterns.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Winter storms to bring heavy snow and flash flooding to the Midwest and NortheastBreaking news reporter

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Scattered tornadoes, flash flooding risk to impact Texas-Gulf Coast this weekendSouthern Texas is expected to see severe weather and potential flooding.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Scattered tornadoes, flash flooding risk to hit Texas-Gulf Coast this weekendSouthern Texas is expected to see severe weather and potential flooding while a cold chill is on its way to the Northeast next week.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

More than 13 million in Texas face risk of flash flooding, tornadoesSouthern Texas is expected to see severe weather and potential flooding while a cold chill is on its way to the Northeast next week.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »