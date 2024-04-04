First Meeting with New Executive Director at Utah Lake Authority

The April 3 meeting was the first meeting with Luke Peterson as the new executive director .

Members attending online: Lisa Shepherd (was standing in for Tom Sakievich, but he showed up in person a few minutes late) Brady Brammer also joined about 12 minutes late (Utah State House of Representatives) Luke Peterson (Executive Director of Utah Lake Authority) Heather McEwan (Utah Lake Authority Events Manager) Kamron Dalton (Governor’s office appointee) Marty Larson (Mayor of Genola) Carolyn Lundberg (vice chair and Lindon Mayor) Mike McKell showed up 10 minutes late (Utah State Senate) Presiding Board Member: Chair Michelle Kaufusi 1. WELCOME & CALL TO ORDER/ INSPIRATIONAL THOUGHT They actually started the meeting at 9:11 a.m. There were some technical difficulties with getting zoom audio to be projected into the room. The next meeting will be hosted at the airport, hopefully there will be fewer technical problems next tim

Utah Lake Authority Executive Director Meeting Online Attendance Technical Difficulties

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sltrib / 🏆 316. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Utah, other Colorado River Basin states far from 'consensus' on Lake Powell, Lake Mead futureThe two divisions of the Colorado River Basin system have different ideas of how to manage the future of the country's two largest reservoirs in the long term.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Utah Online School allows students from active Utah families to learn anywhereTried and true online learning methods of Utah Online School are available for tens of thousands of students across Utah, including those in grades K-5. Enrollment for summer school and fall opens April 1.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Utah Lake water releases continue despite concerns over ground swellingWater managers have been letting water out of Utah Lake for the past month, causing Jordan River water levels to rise and prompting fears of flooding.Reservoirs

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Salt Lake City's NCAA tourney games offer 'full circle' moment for 2 with Utah tiesRylan Jones couldn't help but notice where his team was headed about as much as who his team was slated to play.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Utah Eats: Restaurant recommendations from a Salt Lake City chefUtah Eats: A Salt Lake City chef gives her restaurant recommendations. Also: A $25 margarita, and dining options around Delta Center during March Madness.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »

Salt Lake City bar’s ‘No Zionists’ policy prompts dozens of complaints to Utah liquor agencyUtah Attorney General Sean Reyes’ office will not confirm whether it is looking into the bar, Weathered Waves, as requested by state alcohol officials.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »