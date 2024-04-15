First Five Minutes of Dead Boy Detectives Episode 1 Revealed

The video unveils the first five minutes of Episode 1 , featuring the titular duo who are getting aggressively chase by a World War I ghost. It provides viewers with a glimpse of the Dead Boy Detectives ’ latest case.
“Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives,” reads the synopsis. “Meet Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, ‘the brains’ and ‘the brawn’ behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts… who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together — including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself.
All eight episodes of Dead Boy Detectives will be available for streaming starting on April 25. It is based on thecharacters created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner. This marks the second time the titular duo have been adapted into live-action, as they previously appeared in Doom Patrol where they were played by Ty Tennant and Sebastian Croft.
The series is written and executive produced by Steve Yockey . The series also stars Kassius Nelson as Crystal Palace, Yuyu Kitamura as Niko, Jenn Lyon as Esther, Briana Cuoco as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell as the Night Nurse, Michael Beach as Tragic Mick, Joshua Colley as Monty, and David Iacono as David the Demon. It is executive produced by Jeremey Carver, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Lee Toland Krieger, and David Madden.
