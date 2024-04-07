First Behind-the-Scenes Images from The White Lotus Season 3 Revealed

The first behind-the-scenes images from The White Lotus Season 3 have been shared online, featuring the new tropical setting in Thailand . Actor Sam Nivola shared monochrome images on Instagram, showcasing his co-stars Iris Apatow , Patrick Schwarzenegger , and Sarah Catherine Hook .

However, Jennifer Coolidge, a series mainstay, was not seen in the photos. Creator-writer Mike White hinted that the third season will explore themes of death, Eastern religion, and spirituality.

