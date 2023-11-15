Federal Charges to be Filed Against Fentanyl Dealers in Tenderloin

Certain street-level fentanyl dealers in the Tenderloin will soon be charged with federal crimes, according to Northern California District U.S. Attorney Ismail Ramsey. This announcement was made at a press conference where Ramsey emphasized the severity of the issue and the need to take strong action. Federal charges carry harsher penalties and can lead to deportation for undocumented offenders. Ramsey also mentioned that 30 dealers have already faced federal charges in the past four months.

