Fast X Proves How Great A Fast & Furious Female Spinoff Would Be

An all-female Fast & Furious spinoff movie has been talked about for years, with Fast X proving just how well the idea can work. The 2023 movie didn't excel in a lot of areas, considering that the movie is "rotten" on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as the fact that Fast X underperformed at the box office. However, one aspect the movie masterfully explored was the franchise's female characters. Fast X marks Cipher's (Charlize Theron) third Fast & Furious movie, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) is a greater action hero than Dom (Vin Diesel), Tess (Brie Larson) is the first interesting female Agency member, and Isabel (Daniela Melchior) is a street racer who makes audiences nostalgic for the earlier movies.

The Fast X ending even brings back Gisele (Gal Gadot) from the dead, further adding to the list of female heroes and villains at the franchise's disposal. With such a great line-up made up of old and new female characters, an all-female Fast & Furious spinoff has the potential to be more exciting than any movie in the main series. As the Fast & Furious franchise has been striving to repeat the Fast Five formula of an epic team skilled in combat, hacking, and ridiculous one-liners, at this rate, the female spin-off is the only way that ambition can be achieved.

Letty & Cipher’s Team-Up In Fast X Shows What Their Spinoff Could Be Like While Cipher still hasn't totally joined Dom's team, the two ultimately formed an alliance against a shared threat in Fast X. However, based on the way Cipher helped Letty find the submarine at the end of the movie, Cipher is now something of an anti-hero in the Fast & Furious series, essentially picking sides based on how it benefits her. This could make for an interesting dynamic in an all-female Fast & Furious spinoff, and in that respect, Cipher is very much a wild card sort of character, as she'd be unpredictable and nobody would know what her real intentions are in the spinoff, whether they're good or bad.

Most interestingly, Letty and Cipher were surprisingly two of the most bewitching characters in Fast X. Rodriguez and Theron had great chemistry in the movie, and their fight scene was not only the most memorable sequence in the film but the best hand-to-hand combat scene in the franchise so far. Both actors were clearly committed to the roles and threw themselves into the stuntwork (via Variety). As the franchise has often given fans what they want (such as going into space), the all-female Fast & Furious spinoff could explore the wild Fast X theory that Letty and Cipher are cyborgs too.

Tess & Isabel’s Introduction Sets Up Another Potential Fast & Furious Spinoff A lot of new actors and characters joined the massive Fast X cast. Along with Jason Momoa's Dante Reyes, the most notable casting was Larson as Tess. Tess is Mr. Nobody's daughter who disagrees with the way The Agency is being run. Just like Mr. Nobody, she has tons of gadgets, weapons, and vehicles in her arsenal, and she also happens to be more than proficient in the field. Fast X doesn't fully explore Tess's background, but an all-female spinoff can do exactly that.

Fast X also introduces Isabel, a masterful Brazilian street racer who has a history with Dom. The 2023 movie hints at their past but doesn't delve into it. With these four characters, an all-female Fast & Furious spinoff writes itself; Cipher is the masterful hacker, Letty is the combat expert, Isabel is the street-smart street racer, and Tess provides the team with all the resources it needs. It's exactly the kind of heist team reminiscent of Fast Five, but it feels new and exciting. Even if Tess and Isabel had their own prequel spinoffs, there are so many potential story ideas to explore.

Giselle's Fast X Return Means She Can Star In The Female Spinoff Gisele (Gal Gadot) emerges from a submarine at the end of Fast X. The last time the character was seen in the series was when she fell to her death from an airplane in Fast & Furious 6. While the series faces the challenge of explaining how she survived, her return is still exciting nonetheless. Gadot also has so much star power that would contribute immensely to a huge, all-star lineup that could already include Larson, Theron, Rodriguez, and Melchior. Between the fascinating characters and the charismatic actors who play them, the all-female spinoff currently holds more promise than Fast & Furious 11.