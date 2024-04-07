Family holds vigil for mother and children killed in house fire

Police say the father then set the house on fire, all four were found inside the home with gunshot wounds .SAN ANTONIO — Blanca Pescador's family says they wanted tonight's vigil to be a celebration of Blanca and the children's lives and of happier times. Jose Madrid, brother to Blanca Pescador and uncle to Leslie and Freddy Jr., made his way from Odessa to El Paso, where his family is originally from, then traveled to San Antonio where they held a vigil Saturday in front of Blanca's home.

"It shocked me, because physically, mentally, I was not prepared for it," said Madrid. On March 8, at 10:45 a.m., firefighters were called out to the home after it became fully engulfed in flames, soon after arson investigators took control because it looked like the fire was intentionally set. Inside the home the bodes of Blanca, her husband Alfredo Pescador and their two children Leslie, 19, and Freddy Jr., 14, were foun

Vigil Mother Children House Fire Gunshot Wounds

