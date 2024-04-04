Faculty Positions in Neurobiology at Westlake University

Westlake University is a new type of non-profit, research-oriented university in Hangzhou, China. It is creating a stimulating, world-class environment for interdisciplinary research and education in science, engineering and technology, and life sciences. The Neurobiology Program in the School of Life Sciences (SLS) at Westlake University invites applications for multiple tenure-track/tenured faculty positions at all levels.

We seek exceptional candidates to lead vigorous independent research programs working in any area of neurobiology. Individuals with expertise in studying brain-body interactions, cognitive neuroscience, computational neuroscience, functional imaging, neural stimulation and modulation, neurodevelopment, and/or neurological disorders are encouraged to apply. Competitive candidates must hold Ph.D., M.D

Faculty Positions in Westlake University - Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China job with Westlake University

Faculty Positions in Chemical Biology, Westlake University - Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China job with School of Life Sciences, Westlake University

Faculty Positions, Aging and Neurodegeneration, Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine - Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China job with Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine (WLLSB)

Faculty Positions at Great Bay University, China - Dongguan, Guangdong, China job with Great Bay University, China (GBU)

Faculty Positions at Great Bay University, China - Dongguan, Guangdong, China job with Great Bay University, China (GBU)

